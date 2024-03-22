TEXAS

Medical Examiner Says Mother, Son Died From Gunshot Wounds

The Bexar County Medical Examiner says a mother and her three-year-old son died from gunshot wounds to the head.

The examiner released findings on Friday calling the death of the child, Kaiden Kriger, a homicide. Both were found dead in a ditch at a West Side park in San Antonio on Tuesday.

Police started a search for the pair after a wellness check Monday led to concerns for the child’s safety. Officials say Savannah Kriger was in a custody battle with the boy’s father. A gun was found near the bodies. A vigil is planned Friday in San Antonio for the mother and child.

