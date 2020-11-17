Medical Leaders Urge Trump To Aid Biden Team

(AP) – Leaders of the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association say the Trump administration must share critical COVID-19 information with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team “to save countless lives.”

The groups said in a letter sent to the White House on Tuesday that the Biden team needs information on medication and testing supplies, personal protective equipment, ventilators, hospital bed capacity and workforce availability.

The letter says the information is essential “so that there is no lapse in our ability to care for patients.” It was signed by American Hospital Association President Richard Pollack, American Medical Association CEO Dr. James Madara and acting nurses association CEO Debbie Dawson Hatmaker.