Medical Studies Start In Texas On Psychedelic Therapies For PTSD

Clinical studies are underway to evaluate the effects of psychedelics in the treatment of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The studies are authorized in legislation written by Brownsville Representative Alex Dominguez, which passed in the last session and was signed by Governor Abbott. The medical trials are looking into the potential benefits of psychedelic drugs such as psilocybin and ketamine as therapy for military veterans suffering with PTSD.

The goal is to have psychedelic therapies replace prescribed anti-depressant and anti-anxiety drugs, which come with heavy side effects. The studies are being conducted at the V-A hospital and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston in partnership with the state Health and Human Services Commission.