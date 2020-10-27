NATIONAL

Medicare Finalizing Coverage Policy For Coronavirus Vaccine

By 115 views
0

(AP) – A senior Trump administration official says Medicare will cover the yet-to-be approved coronavirus vaccine free for older people under a policy change expected to be announced soon.

The coming announcement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services aims to align the time-consuming process for securing Medicare coverage of a new vaccine, drug or treatment with the rapid campaign to have a virus vaccine ready for initial distribution as early as the end of 2020.

It’s questionable under normal circumstances if Medicare can pay for a drug that receives emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The new policy will try to resolve that. The official spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity to discuss a pending regulation.

Hearing Underway To Determine Monetary Loss In Local Doctor’s Fraud Scheme

Previous article

Protests Flare In Philadelphia After Police Kill Black Man

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL