The weight loss drug Ozempic has become popular across the country, and that has led to overdoses.

Dr. Shawn Varney, who heads the South Texas Poison Center, says they see the same thing with over-the-counter remedies. This year, there’s been nearly three-thousand Ozempic overdoses nationwide. The symptoms are bad enough to send some to the hospital.

The FDA has put out a warning against taking compounded versions of the medication, where patients draw their own doses into syringes.