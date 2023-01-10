NATIONAL

Mega Millions Swells To $1.1B After 3-Month Losing Trend

jsalinas
A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.1 Billion at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The drawing Tuesday night is the fifth-largest ever.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(AP) — After nearly three months of lottery losing, will someone finally break the trend and win a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot? Regardless of how long it takes, the odds of winning the top lottery prize don’t change, and they’re formidable at 1 in 302.6 million. But someone will eventually match all six numbers and win the jackpot, which now ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

The drawing is set for 11 p.m. EST Tuesday. The $1.1 billion prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners usually prefer cash, which would be an estimated $568.7 million.

