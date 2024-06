A woman is accusing megachurch pastor Robert Morris of sexually abusing her multiple times in the 1980s. Morris is the senior pastor at Gateway Church, based in Southlake.

Cindy Clemishire accuses him of abusing her starting in 1982, when she was 12. According to The Dallas Morning News, a statement issued by church elders to church staff reveals Morris has acknowledged “a moral failure he had over 35 years ago.” As of now, no formal criminal charges have been filed.