Meghan’s Racism Claims Come As No Surprise To Black Britons

A man walks past the Duke of Sussex pub with a sign depicting the image of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, near Waterloo station, London, Tuesday March 9, 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan's explosive TV interview has divided people around the world, rocking an institution that is struggling to modernize with claims of racism and callousness toward a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

(AP) — Explosive allegations by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex that she faced racist attitudes from both the palace and the U.K. press have sent ripples of shock around the world. But they came as no surprise to many Black Britons.

Ethnic minorities in the U.K. say racist attitudes and structures of discrimination are pervasive, and all too often denied by society at large. Black British historian David Olusoga said “this is a country that doesn’t want to have an honest conversation about race.” But he says that in the wake of Meghan and Harry’s interview, it has to try. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that allegations of racism “are taken very seriously.”