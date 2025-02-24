TEXAS

Member Of Texas Lottery Commission Resigns

jsalinasBy
A spokesperson for the Texas Lottery Commission is confirming the resignation of one of the commissioners. Clark Smith resigned effective on Friday.

A state Senate Finance Committee had questioned Smith and several other Lottery Commission officials a week earlier.

Lawmakers are concerned about the influence of couriers, third-party services that allow players to buy tickets over the Internet or through apps. Senators say out-of-state residents or minors could use couriers to buy tickets illegally.

