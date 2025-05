The number of travelers this Memorial Day Weekend is expected to be record breaking.

Triple A is forecasting 45 million Americans will hit the road between May 22nd and 26th for the holiday weekend. That would break the previous record set in 2005. More than 39 million people are expected to travel by car.

Meanwhile, over three-and-a-half-million travelers are expected to get to their destination by plane, an almost two-percent increase from last year.