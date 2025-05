Dozens of travelers wait to go through security check point at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

It’s a busy holiday weekend at the the nation’s airports. The TSA says it expects to screen 18-million passengers over the extended Memorial Day weekend.

Friday was the TSA’s third busiest travel day of all time, with more than three-million passengers screened. Triple-A is forecasting a record-breaking 39-million people will travel by car over the holidays, breaking the old record set in 2005.