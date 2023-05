Over 37-million people are on the road over the holiday weekend. That’s up six-percent from last Memorial Day, and AAA says it’s partly because of cheaper gas.

As of Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular was three-dollars-and-57-cents, down by more than a dollar from this time last year. GasBuddy.com says, unless a hurricane disrupts Gulf Coast refineries, gas prices should remain stable over the summer.