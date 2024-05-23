Memorial Day Weekend Traffic To Break Records

Texans need to leave early to get to their Memorial Day Weekend destinations. Triple-A says it expects a record number of about 3.1 million drivers to hit the road this weekend in the Lone Star state.

Motorists should expect to find construction areas will likely continue to cause delays on many highways as TXDOT cautions its projects will stay on schedule throughout the holiday weekend. The best time to head out will be today before afternoon commuter traffic affects most major cities in the state.