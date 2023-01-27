NATIONALTRENDING

Memphis Anticipates Release Of Video In Tyre Nichols’ Arrest

Rev. Andre E Johnson, of the Gifts of Life Ministries, preaches at a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, in Memphis, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Behind him, seated center, are Tyre's mother RowVaughn Wells and his stepfather Rodney Wells. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(AP) — Authorities are about to release police video depicting officers beating a Black man who later died. Tyre Nichols’ death prompted murder charges Thursday against the officers and outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality.

Nichols died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says video of the traffic stop will be released to the public sometime Friday evening.

Nichols’ family and the Memphis police chief say they expect protests, but urged people to demonstrate peacefully.

