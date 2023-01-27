Memphis Anticipates Release Of Video In Tyre Nichols’ Arrest

(AP) — Authorities are about to release police video depicting officers beating a Black man who later died. Tyre Nichols’ death prompted murder charges Thursday against the officers and outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality.

Nichols died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says video of the traffic stop will be released to the public sometime Friday evening.

Nichols’ family and the Memphis police chief say they expect protests, but urged people to demonstrate peacefully.