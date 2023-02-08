NATIONAL

Memphis Officer Took, Shared Photos Of Bloodied Tyre Nichols

Fred Cruz
In this image from video released and partially redacted by the city of Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 27, 2023, Tyre Nichols leans against a car after a brutal attack by five Memphis Police officers on Jan. 7, in Memphis. Officer Demetrius Haley, who is standing bent over in front of Nichols, is seen taking photographs of Nichols, which he sent to other officers and a female acquaintance. The new revelation about Haley's actions were released Tuesday, Feb. 7, in documents that provide a scathing account of what authorities called the “blatantly unprofessional” conduct of the officers involved in the fatal beating of Nichols. (City of Memphis via AP)

(AP) — Documents released Tuesday provide a scathing account of what authorities are calling the “blatantly unprofessional” conduct of five officers involved in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop last month — including new revelations about how one officer took and shared pictures of the bloodied victim. The officer, Demetrius Haley, stood over Nichols as he lay critically injured from a police beating and took photographs, which he sent to other officers and a female acquaintance, according to documents released by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission. Haley’s lawyer declined to comment, and lawyers for the other four officers either declined to comment or could not be reached.

 

