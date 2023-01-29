NATIONALTRENDING

Memphis Police Disband Unit That Fatally Beat Tyre Nichols

The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (City of Memphis via AP)

(AP) — The Memphis police chief has disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit after some of its officers beat Black motorist Tyre Nichols to death.

The chief on Saturday cited a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video of the fatal encounter. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis acted a day after the harrowing video emerged. She said she listened to Nichols’ relatives, community leaders and uninvolved officers in making the decision.

The nation and the city are struggling to come to grips with the violence by the officers, who are also Black. The video renewed doubts about why fatal encounters with law enforcement keep happening despite repeated calls for change.

