Men, Morale, Munitions: Russia’s Ukraine War Faces Long Slog

(AP) — Russia’s initially botched offensive is focusing on Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. The war has hit a seemingly more enduring phase as fighters on both sides take heavy casualties.

“Ukraine fatigue” is rising abroad and the question has become one of how long the war will go on and how sustainable it will be. The factors are manpower, morale, and munitions. And they are all unknowns.

One Western analyst says the war could last years as Western defense industries move from peacetime mindset to wartime production to equip the fight. He says time is on Ukraine’s side for now.