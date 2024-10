High-profile attorney Mark Geragos says he will be seeking to recall the Menendez Brothers’ murder convictions if they are resentenced.

Recently uncovered evidence and a Netflix series have renewed interest in their case over three decades after they shot their parents to death in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon last week recommended the brothers be resentenced, citing new evidence that suggests they were sexually abused by their father.