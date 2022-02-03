Mercedes Cop Arrested, Accused Of Drunken Driving

A Mercedes police officer has been placed on leave after being arrested on a charge of driving drunk. John Henry Vega was pulled over early Thursday morning in McAllen on North 10th Street, just south of Trenton Road.

Mercedes police say the officer spotted an open container of alcohol in the car and that Vega showed signs of being intoxicated. Vega was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated.

The 39-year-old Vega was a patrol officer who’d been with the Mercedes PD for a little more than a year.

Police officials say Vega will be on administrative leave without pay pending a departmental investigation.