Mercedes High School Teacher Arrested

A Mercedes school district educator is under arrest and facing a charge of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Frank Omar Fuentes, who’s listed as a social studies teacher at Mercedes High School, was arrested by Mercedes police Tuesday. Little is known about what prompted the arrest of the 58-year-old Fuentes.

The school district has released a statement saying that it can’t comment on the allegations due to the sensitivity of the investigation, but that in all cases of employee misconduct, the district works with law enforcement to ensure a thorough investigation.