Mercedes Is-Again- Looking For A Police Chief

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Another short stint for yet another Mercedes police chief. In a Facebook post Tuesday, the city announced the resignation of Pedro Estrada.

Estrada had served as police chief only nine months after taking over last August for Blanca Sanchez who was serving as interim police chief. Estrada was the sixth police chief in Mercedes in the last four years. No reason was given for his resignation.

Assistant Chief Francisco Sanchez will be the interim chief. Despite the high turnover, the city’s Facebook post says the police department is committed to ensuring public safety.