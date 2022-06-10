Mercedes ISD Superintendent Placed On Leave Following Arrest

Mercedes schools superintendent Carolyn Mendiola has been placed on paid administrative leave following her arrest last week. The unanimous vote by school district trustees came Thursday, six days after Mendiola was arrested on a charge of interfering with public duties.

Mercedes police say Mendiola was uncooperative with their investigation into claims a high school teacher had an inappropriate relationship with a student. Mendiola’s attorney has called the allegations false and political.

Mendiola will remain on leave until September. She had announced earlier her intent to retire in September. Former Weslaco ISD superintendent Dr. Richard Rivera will serve as interim schools superintendent in Mercedes.