Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A 2-vehicle wreck killed a Mercedes man south of Mercedes this past weekend.

According to the Department of Public Safety, 61-year-old Benigno Montiel was heading south of FM 491 Friday night and blew through a stop sign at Highway 281. His 2008 Ford Mustang plowed into the side of a tanker truck traveling on 281.

The front of the Mustang was crushed under the tanker’s undercarriage and was dragged several feet. Montiel was killed instantly.