Mercedes Middle School Coach Accused Of Inappropriate Conduct

A Mercedes middle school coach is under arrest amid accusations he had an improper relationship with a student. 53-year-old David Bryan Reyes was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with an apparent incident alleged to have occurred late last year.

The Harrell Middle School coach was placed on administrative leave, and according to a brief statement Tuesday from Mercedes ISD Superintendent Carolyn Mendiola, Reyes is no longer employed with the district.

Reyes’ arrest comes even though documents obtained by the McAllen Monitor show that a joint investigation into the alleged incident by the Mercedes ISD and Child Protective Services found no evidence of wrongdoing by Reyes.