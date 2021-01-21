Mercedes Police Officer Fired After Arrest For Public Intoxication

A police officer for the city of Mercedes has been fired after his arrest for public intoxication.

The police department announced yesterday that Officer Jesus Ramirez had called the department at the beginning of this week asking for a ride because he argued with his wife. When officers found Ramirez on Monday, they said he showed signs of being intoxicated and was taken to the Weslaco Police Department for booking.

Ramirez was fired following his arrest and is awaiting his first appearance in municipal court.