Mercedes Schools Superintendent Accused Of Interfering With Police Investigations

Mercedes police say they arrested the school district superintendent last week because she was jeopardizing their investigations into other recent incidents in the district.

Superintendent Carolyn Mendiola was arrested Friday on a charge of interfering with public duties and later released on a $5,000 bond. Mercedes Police Sergeant Frank Sanchez tells Channel 5 News that Mendiola was uncooperative with investigators although he did not provide specifics.

Police had been investigating two recent cases – one that led to the arrest of a Mercedes ISD special education teacher accused of injuring a child, and another that led to arrest of a security guard accused of making a bomb threat against Mercedes High School. If convicted on the interference charge, Mendiola could be punished with 6 months in jail and a $2,000 fine.