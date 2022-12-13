Merck, Moderna Detail Potential Skin Cancer Vaccine Progress

(AP)–Moderna’s stock soared Tuesday after the COVID-19 vaccine maker detailed progress in developing another potential preventive shot for a deadly form of skin cancer.

The company said a melanoma vaccine it is developing with pharmaceutical giant Merck fared well in a small study of patients who have had the cancer surgically removed.

The drugmakers said a combination of the vaccine and Merck’s immunotherapy Keytruda led to a statistically significant improvement in survival before the cancer returned in patients with advanced melanoma. That combination was compared with Keytruda alone in a mid-stage clinical trial of 157 patients.