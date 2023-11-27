Merriam-Webster Announces 2023 Word Of The Year

FILE - A Merriam-Webster dictionary sits atop their citation files at the dictionary publisher's offices on Dec. 9, 2014, in Springfield, Mass. Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2023 is “authentic.” (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

(Springfield, MA) — “Authentic” is Merriam-Webster’s 2023 word of the year. The online dictionary said this year saw a “substantial increase” in searches for the word. It attributes that to more “stories and conversations about AI, celebrity culture, identity, and social media.”

According to Merriam-Webster’s website, “authentic” has several meanings, including “not false or imitation” and “true to one’s own personality, spirit, or character.” It noted the term has been used to describe celebrities like Taylor Swift and Sam Smith, who made headlines in 2023 for their authenticity.