Mesquite ISD Declines Discussion Of Four-Day School Week

The Mesquite ISD is not moving ahead with a four-day school week. In Monday night’s meeting, school board members decided not to discuss the change, partly over concerns that the Texas Legislature may prohibit the four-day week in the future.

District officials had been considering the plan as a way to deal with an “extreme” shortage of teachers. Several smaller North Texas school districts have moved to the shorter week, including Anna and Terrell. About 50 school districts statewide are trying or are about to try the four-day week.