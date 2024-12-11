Meta Apps Suffering Outages

Meta operated apps are suffering outages this afternoon. Down Detector shows more than 150-thousand users have reported issues with Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Reports about the problems began to spike just before 1 p.m. Eastern. Users in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston and New York have reported encountering issues.

In a statement, Meta said it was aware a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access their apps and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.