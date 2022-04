The Border Patrol says agents helped stop a human smuggling attempt at a South Texas checkpoint.

A truck carrying large metal boxes drove into the Falfurrias checkpoint on Tuesday and was referred for secondary inspection. One of the boxes had a small vent, and agents found 40 people from Mexico and Central America inside when it was removed.

The box was completely sealed and had to be taken apart to get the people out. The driver and those found inside the box were taken into custody.