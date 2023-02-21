Metal Detectors Going Into Schools In Santa Rosa

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The school district serving the small Cameron County town of Santa Rosa is installing metal detectors at two of its schools.

Santa Rosa school trustees recently authorized the purchase of the metal detectors, and students could encounter them as early as Wednesday. They’ll be placed at various entrances to Santa Rosa High School and Jo Nelson Middle School.

In a post on the school district’s Facebook page, Superintendent Yolanda Chapa cited the general escalation of school violence as the reason for implementing the metal detecting school security system.