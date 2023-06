Several meteorite fragments that fell on south Texas earlier this year are now on display at the Witte Museum.

NASA confirmed that a loud boom and fireball sightings near McAllen in February resulted from a thousand-pound meteor that broke apart as it fell to Earth.  Researchers used Doppler radar to find and recover the fragments.

Five meteorites are now part of the Witte Museum’s “Welcome to Earth” exhibit, which opened on Thursday and will stay through the summer months.