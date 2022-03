Ukraine's flag is draped outside The Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York before a benefit for Ukraine concert, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Blum)

(AP) — With three huge yellow-and-blue Ukraine flags draped across the front of the house, the Metropolitan Opera held a benefit for the under-attack nation.

The concert began with 23-year-old Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi as a soloist in front of the Met orchestra and chorus and music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin began the 90-minute concert with Ukraine’s national anthem.