Mexican Army Confirms Troops Fired On Civilians, Killing 5

(AP) — Mexico’s Defense Department has confirmed that soldiers opened fire on a pickup truck in the violent northern border city of Nuevo Laredo over the weekend, killing five men and wounding a sixth.

The department said in a statement Tuesday it was cooperating with civilian prosecutors investigating the deaths. The statement said soldiers heard gunshots, and approached a pickup with no license plates and no lights in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday.

The soldiers said the truck was speeding, and crashed into a parked vehicle. Soldiers said when the heard the crash, they opened fire. The army did not say whether they thought the bang was a gunshot.