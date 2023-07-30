Mexican Authorities Helping In Search For Laguna Heights Murder Suspect

Homicide investigators with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office are working with counterparts in Mexico to turn up the man they believe shot and killed another man in Laguna Heights last week.

An arrest warrant remains active for 41-year-old Jacobo Hernandez who’s accused of gunning down 27-year-old Christopher James De Leon last Tuesday.

De Leon was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Adams Street, and investigators say witnesses and video from surveillance cameras pointed to Hernandez as the gunman. He is believed to have fled into Mexico.