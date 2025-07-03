Mexican Boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. Was Arrested And Will Be Deported, Federal Officials Say

(AP) — Famed Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. has been arrested for entering US illegally and will be deported to Mexico, where he faces organized crime charges, federal officials said Thursday.

The arrest comes only days after the former middleweight champion fought in a match against Jake Paul in Anaheim, California.

The Department of Homeland Security said Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained Chávez for overstaying a tourist visa that expired in February 2024 after he entered the country in August 2023.

Officials said he also has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for his involvement in organized crime and trafficking firearms, ammunition, and explosives and is believed to be an affiliate of the Sinaloa Cartel. ICE agents arrested Chávez in Studio City, California on July 2.