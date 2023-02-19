Mexican Candidate Turn To U.S.-Based Migrants For Votes

Mexican presidential candidates are turning to migrant populations in the U.S. to drum up support for the upcoming 2024 elections. That’s what Marko Cortés, the national president of Mexico’s center-right party PAN, said at an event near Dallas, Texas.

Mexican nationals can vote in presidential elections and provide crucial income for their families living in their home country. The move comes as current President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is term-limited and parties like PAN seek to take control from the ruling MORENA party. Cortés stressed the importance of “massive participation of Mexicans abroad.”