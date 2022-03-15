Mexican Cartel Leader, Captured In Nuevo Laredo, Handed Over to U.S. Authorities

The northern Mexico cartel leader whose arrest in Nuevo Laredo Sunday sparked a night of violence, is now in the custody of U.S. officials.

Mexican authorities handed Juan Gerardo Trevino Chavez over to U.S. authorities in what they called a “controlled deportation.”

Mexico had been seeking Trevino, the leader of a faction of the Northeast Cartel, on charges of murder, terrorism, and extortion. But Trevino, who reportedly holds dual Mexican and American citizenship, was also wanted in the U.S. on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

Mexican federal forces captured Trevino Sunday in Nuevo Laredo, and shortly after, Trevino’s well-armed operatives opened fire on Mexican military installations as well as on the U.S. Consulate’s office, set fire to vehicles, and blocked roads. The violence forced the temporary closure of the U.S. Consulate and two international bridges.