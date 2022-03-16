Mexican Cartel Leader, Captured In Nuevo Laredo, Indicted In San Antonio

A northern Mexico drug cartel boss arrested in Nuevo Laredo is now under a U.S. indictment. Juan Gerardo Trevino Chavez was indicted in federal court in San Antonio Wednesday on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

Trevino, a regional leader of the Northeast Cartel, was captured by Mexican forces Sunday and turned over to U.S. authorities in a “controlled deportation.”

It was Trevino’s arrest that sparked a night of widespread violence in Nuevo Laredo during which armed cartel operatives opened fire on Mexican military installations, as well as on the U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The violence forced the temporary closure of the U.S. Consulate and two international bridges.