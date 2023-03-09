Mexican Cartel Releases Letter Apologizing For Americans’ Deaths, Turns Over Members It Says Were Involved

A Mexican police investigator inspects the minivan were four Americans where shot and taken from last week, at the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo)

A Mexican police investigator inspects the minivan were four Americans where shot and taken from last week, at the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A person claiming to be with the Gulf Cartel faction believed responsible for the deadly attack on four Americans in Matamoros has condemned and apologized for the violence. The cartel has also apparently turned over to authorities five of its members who were involved.

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press through a Tamaulipas state law enforcement source, the Scorpions faction of the cartel apologizes to the residents of Matamoros, the Mexican woman killed in the crossfire, and to the families of the four Americans. Accompanying the letter was a photograph of five men, bound and face down on the pavement.

The attack on the four U.S. citizens occured when they accidentally drove into the middle of a firefight between rival cartels in downtown Matamoros last Friday. Two were killed and one was wounded in an apparent case of mistaken identity.