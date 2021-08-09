WORLD

Mexican Cartel Threatens News Anchor, Demands Equal Coverage

(AP) — Masked men claiming to represent Mexico’s most powerful drug cartel have taken the unusual step of circulating a video threatening to kill a national television news anchor for what they viewed as unfair coverage. The video circulated Monday shows heavily armed men surrounding a man who delivers a message he said was from the head of the Jalisco New Generation cartel. The message complained that Milenio Television was favoring so-called self-defense groups that are battling the Jalisco cartel and he singled out anchor Azucena Uresti, threatening to kill her and make her eat her words.

 

