WORLD

Mexican Fish Extinct In Wild Successfully Reintroduced

jsalinasBy 37 views
0
In this undated photo provided by The Chester Zoo shows two "tequila splitfin" fish in an aquarium at the Chester Zoo in Chester, England. This fish that swam in the spring-fed waters of west-central Mexico disappeared toward the end of the 20th century, however scientists and local residents have achieved the unthinkable: the return of a species extinct in nature, but conserved in captivity, to its native habitat. (The Chester Zoo via AP)

(AP) — There once was a small fish called “tequila splitfin” or “zoogoneticus tequila” that swam in a river in western Mexico, but disappeared toward the end of the 20th century.

Scientists and local residents, however, have achieved the return of a species extinct in nature _ but conserved in captivity _ to its native habitat. Its success is now not only intertwined with the community’s identity, but it’s also touted internationally as an example of best practices.

Still, Mexico’s freshwater ecosystems are under severe pressure from pollution, over-extraction of water resources and other factors. Many freshwater fish species in the country are threatened with extinction.

 

UK Makes Omicron Contingency Plans For Hospitals, Schools

Previous article

Tutu Remains Interred Amid Call To Rename Cape Town Airport

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD