Mexican Government Considering Army-Run Airline

FILE - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his daily, morning press conference in front of the former presidential plane at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, July 27, 2020. Obrador said Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 that his government is analyzing the creation of a state-owned, army-run airline that would fly 10 leased airplanes as well as the former presidential jet. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte File)

(AP) — Mexico’s president is analyzing the creation of a state-owned, army-run airline that would fly 10 leased airplanes, as well as the former presidential jet. The unusual plan was mentioned in a trove of army documents obtained by the Guacamaya hackers group. On Tuesday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed it’s under consideration. The president already has put the army in charge of building trains and airports and the airline proposal would mark yet another increase in the army’s economic role. López Obrador refuses to use the presidential jet, saying it’s too luxurious, and has tried unsuccessfully for almost four years to sell it.