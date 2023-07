The gas station chain Buc-ees is filing suit over a knockoff that’s popped up south of the border. It uses a similar-looking cartoon beaver in their logo but spells the name differently.

Photos of the grocery store in Matamoros, about ten miles south of the Texas border, have gone viral on social media with comments laughing about the rip off. In a statement, Buc-ees officials say they “will not stand idle” as their intellectual property is stolen.