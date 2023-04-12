Mexican Immigration Agency Chief To Be Charged In Fatal Fire

FILE - People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that killed dozens, outside the detention center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 28, 2023. Two guards who fled a fire that killed 40 migrants in a locked Mexican detention center did not have keys to the cell door, Mexico’s president said Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)

FILE - People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that killed dozens, outside the detention center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 28, 2023. Two guards who fled a fire that killed 40 migrants in a locked Mexican detention center did not have keys to the cell door, Mexico’s president said Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)

(AP) — Mexico’s top immigration official will face criminal charges in a fire that killed 40 migrants last month. Federal prosecutors say he was remiss in not preventing the disaster despite earlier indications of problems at his agency’s detention centers. The decision to file charges against Francisco Garduño was announced late Tuesday. It followed repeated calls from within Mexico, and from some Central American nations, not to stop the case at the five low-level officials and guards, and a Venezuelan migrant, already facing homicide charges in the case. Anger initially focused on two guards who fled the fire without unlocking the cell door to let migrants out. But Mexico’s president said earlier Tuesday they didn’t have the keys.