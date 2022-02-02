Mexican Journalist Escapes Attack In Cancun

(AP) — Mexico’s violence against journalists nearly claimed another victim, saved only when his attacker’s pistol malfunctioned in the Caribbean resort city of Cancun.

Netzahualcóyotl Cordero García, director general of the online news site CGNoticias, said the man told him Tuesday night in the street in front of his home, “I am going to kill you like a dog.” Four journalists were murdered in Mexico in January. When the 47-year-old Cordero García’s attacker tried to fix his gun, the bullet fell out, allowing the journalist to knock him off the bicycle he was riding.

Neighbors came to Cordero García’s aid, wrestled away his gun and held him until the National Guard arrived to arrest him.