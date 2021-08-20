WORLD

Mexican Journalist Shot To Death In Gulf Coast State

Local journalists hold signs that read in Spanish "Justice for Jacinto," and "Not one less. Justice for Jacinto," to protest the murder of Mexican radio journalist Jacinto Romero, in Orizaba, Veracruz state, Mexico, Thursday, August 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

(AP) — A radio journalist has been shot to death in the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz.   The press freedom organization Article 19 says Jacinto Romero Flores had been threatened. He was gunned down Thursday morning in the community of Potrerillo. Police say they are carrying out an operation in the area following the killing. Romero worked for Ori Stereo 99.3 FM. The State Commission for Attention to and Protection of Journalists condemned the killing and called on the state prosecutor’s office to open a full investigation, including into what role if any Romero’s journalism played in his murder.

 

