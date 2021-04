Valley air passengers now have a low-cost way to fly to Monterrey. Valley International Airport is announcing the arrival of Mexico’s low-cost airline Viva Aerobus, which will offer non-stop service between Harlingen and Monterrey.

Officials say there will be 2 flights a week – Thursday and Sundays – with service starting May 6th. The cost of a one-way flight will start at 79 dollars. Viva Aerobus is the seventh passenger air carrier flying out of Valley International.