Mexican Megachurch Leader Faces More Than 16 Years In Prison

FILE - Naasón Joaquín García leads a service at his church "La Luz del Mundo" in Guadalajara, Mexico on Aug. 9, 2018. García, the leader of the Mexican megachurch La Luz del Mundo, pleaded guilty Friday, June 3, 2022, to sexually abusing three girls, California state prosecutors said. (AP Photo/File)

(AP) — The leader of a Mexican megachurch faces more than 16 years in a California prison for sexually abusing three girls who were followers.

Naasón Joaquín García is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court after pleading guilty to three felonies on the eve of a long-awaited trial. García is considered the “apostle” of Jesus Christ by 5 million worldwide followers of La Luz del Mundo church. He had vigorously fought the charges until he abruptly pleaded guilty last week.

Prosecutors say he used his spiritual influence to have sex with several female followers. García had faced 19 counts that included child rape allegations.